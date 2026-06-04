Atlanta woman shot during attempted robbery, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an attempted robbery that ended in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a Shell gas station at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. at 9:45 p.m. where they found a woman who had been shot.

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Investigators say she was shot down the road near homes on Lindsay St. in what they believe was an attempted robbery.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear how severe her injuries were.

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Police have not commented on the attempted robbery or what led to it escalating to gunfire.

Details on possible suspects have not been released.

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