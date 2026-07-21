Person shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a person was shot Tuesday evening.

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Atlanta police are responding to a shooting near the 600 block of University Avenue SW.

When officers arrived, they found a female with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

According to APD, the victim is alert, conscious, and breathing. Her age and identity have not yet been released.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer is headed to the scene. We’ll bring you the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

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