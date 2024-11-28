Coast Guard calls off search for missing boaters off Georgia’s coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its search for two missing boaters after more than three days.

They said in a statement that they had been searching for David Wickenden, 54, and Charles Andrade, 60, off Georgia’s coast near Brunswick.

Earlier this week, someone on another boat reported seeing a capsized 50-foot catamaran approximately 65 miles from Brunswick.

Rescue crews searching more than 9,140 square miles for more than 77 hours before calling off the search.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said that is approximately the size of the State of Vermont.

“The decision to suspend a search is always difficult to make and never done lightly,” said Cmdr. Jason Erickson, Coast Guard Sector Charleston search and rescue mission coordinator. “When we send our rescue crews out, it is with great hope we can bring people home safely, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the missing boaters during this incredibly difficult time.”

