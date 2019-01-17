Gov. Brian Kemp to give first State of the State address

ATLANTA - After taking office just days ago, Brian Kemp will be making his first State of the State address as Georgia governor.
The new governor will address both houses at the state Capital this morning, laying out his goals for his first year in office.
In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, Kemp said at the top of his agenda are issues related to education. Kemp promised a “historic and well-deserved” pay raise for public school teachers.
The governor unveiled a $69 million plan in the amended budget for school security.
"That will give schools, every single school in our state, all 2,294 public schools, a $30,000 grant," Kemp said.
