Gov. Kemp unveils $69M school safety plan, promises 'historic' teacher raises

In his first TV interview as Georgia's 83rd governor, Gov. Brian Kemp outlined his agenda for the upcoming year with Channel 2 Action News.
Kemp came by our studios Tuesday morning to talk with Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot about the issues his administration will tackle, including education.
Kemp promised a “historic and well-deserved” pay raise for public school teachers. He also unveiled a $69 million plan for school security.
"Forty-four percent of our teachers are leaving the profession before the first 5 years. That is killing our local school districts," Kemp told Elliot.
