Georgia Lottery player wins $1 million on app

ATLANTA — One lucky Georgia Lottery player picked up their phone and won more than $1 million.

A Fairburn resident won $1,269,160 playing the Wolf Ridge Diggi Game on the Georgia Lottery mobile app on Sept. 29.

The Wolf Ridge Diggi Game offers instant prizes, a chance to play a bonus game or a shot at winning the progressive jackpot.

In addition to the Wolf Ridge Diggi Game winner, a Georgia FIVE player won $10,000 in the Sept. 27 evening drawing with a ticket purchased from US Amoco, at 5097 W. Fayetteville Road in Atlanta.

Proceeds from Georgia Lottery games, including Diggi Games and Georgia FIVE, benefit education in the state.

Since its inception, the Georgia Lottery Corporation has contributed more than $29.8 billion to education in the state.

More than 2.25 million students have benefited from the HOPE Scholarship, and more than 2.2 million children have attended Georgia’s Pre-K program.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group