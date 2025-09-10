Georgia Lottery players win $5.5M off scratch-off games

ATLANTA — Three Georgia Lottery players won a total of $5.5 million in scratch-off games this week.

A Warner Robins resident claimed the $2.5 million top prize from the Millionaire Jumbo Bucks scratch-off game, with the winning ticket purchased at PK Food Mart in Warner Robins.

A Lexington player won $2 million from the $2 Million Dollar Multiplier scratcher, buying the ticket at AJ Food Mart in Lexington.

A Perry resident secured a $1 million prize from the 2nd Edition Billionaire Club, opting for a cash payout of $535,398.06.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last week, Georgia Lottery players claimed over $45 million in prizes from scratch-off games. Proceeds from the Georgia Lottery benefit educational programs in Georgia, including the HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs.

Since its inception, the Georgia Lottery Corporation has contributed more than $29.8 billion to education in the state.

More than 2.25 million students have benefited from the HOPE Scholarship, and over 2.2 million children have attended Georgia’s Pre-K program.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group