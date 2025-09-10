Apple picking season in north Georgia: Interactive map to plan your trip to an orchard

GEORGIA — Apple picking season is officially here. The Georgia Department of Agriculture says there’s no reason to wait until October.

Orchards across north Georgia are already bursting with fresh apples ready to be picked.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The department listed over a dozen orchards within driving distance on its Facebook page that you can visit, including ones in Blue Ridge, Lakemont, McCaysville, Alto and nine orchards in Ellijay.

Georgia Grown, a branch of the Department of Agriculture, launched a website featuring an interactive map that shows the location of each of those orchards, plus a link to their websites.

You can also use the interactive map below. See an orchard missing from Georgia Grown list? Email us at newstip@wsbtv.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group