GA Lottery ticket purchased at Publix wins $549K in Fantasy 5 drawing

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A Georgia Lottery player won $549,042 in the Sept. 23 Fantasy 5 drawing with a ticket purchased at Publix in Lithia Springs.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers: 03-09-11-12-17. The following night, another player won $125,000 in the Fantasy 5 drawing with a ticket bought at Sharpsburg Food Mart, matching the numbers 01-06-12-14-29.

In addition to the Fantasy 5 wins, two players won substantial amounts in Quick Win games. On Sept. 23, a player won $326,101.99 playing Quadruple W!N Quick Win at Mikes Plaza Package Store in Moultrie.

Another player won $65,826 on Sept. 25 playing $50 and $100 Frenzy Quick Win at Chevron in Athens.

Quick Win games are instant play, instant win games that share a rolling progressive jackpot and are available at Georgia Lottery retailers and online.

Proceeds from the Georgia Lottery, including Fantasy 5 and Quick Win games, benefit education in the state of Georgia.

