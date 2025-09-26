Watch No. 5 Georgia vs No. 17 Alabama, No. 4 LSU vs No. 13 Ole Miss, LIVE Saturday on Channel 2

Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference

WSB-TV is your home for all things SEC football! We’ll have a special SEC GameDay on 2 postgame show LIVE from Athens right after Georgia-Alabama game, only on Channel 2.

Game of the week

No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

In this highly anticipated SEC clash, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 1-6 against the Crimson Tide, 0-1 with Kalen DeBoer leading the charge. This meeting will look different than their last, with Ty Simpson quarterbacking the Crimson Tide’s offense and Gunner Stockton at signal-caller for Georgia.

Alabama bounced back from a Week 1 upset loss to Florida State with a pair of convincing wins. Georgia’s lowest ranking of the season was No. 6 after an uninspiring win against Austin Peay. The Bulldogs returned to the top five after an overtime win against Tennessee. It’ll be a pivotal test for both teams and an opportunity to make a statement on the national stage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Players correspondent KJ Bolden talks bye week preps for Alabama

The undercard

No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

In a slate full of high-stakes matchups, No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Ole Miss is full of intrigue. LSU has maintained top-five status throughout the regular season, while Ole Miss has steadily risen after entering the season at No. 21.

The Rebels have found success under two quarterbacks this year. Backup Trinidad Chambliss has thrived while stepping in for injured starter Austin Simmons and will start against LSU, whose 17th-ranked defense has allowed only 9.5 points per game. Ole Miss averages 44.8. Something needs to give in Oxford.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Impact players

— Ty Simpson hasn’t been talked about much, maybe because his tenure as Alabama’s starting quarterback started with a loss, but the Crimson Tide’s new signal-caller has gotten off to a strong start. He has completed 71.9% of his passes for 862 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s more of a pocket passer, but his dual-threat capabilities shouldn’t be overlooked. The junior quarterback has carried the ball for 45 yards and a score in three games.

— Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy leads the SEC with seven rushing touchdowns. The sophomore running back averages 89.5 rushing yards per game, the fourth-highest in the SEC.

— Zachariah Branch has been a key playmaker for Georgia this year, bringing speed and versatility to the Bulldogs’ offense. Branch leads the team with 181 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He comes off a big game, catching five passes for 69 yards, a touchdown and hauling in a crucial two-point conversion against Tennessee.

Inside the numbers

SEC teams went 8-4 in Week 4. Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Texas A&M each had the week off. 10 teams remain in the AP Top 25, and are undefeated: Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Georgia, MS State and Texas A&M. ... Missouri’s offense averages 554.3 yards per game, the most in the SEC and the sixth-most in the FBS. ... Oklahoma’s defense has held opponents to an average of 207.5 yards, the fewest in the SEC and fourth-lowest in the FBS. ... Joey Aguilar (Tennessee) and Taylen Green (Arkansas) are tied for the most passing touchdowns in the SEC with 12 apiece.

Notable injury

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is out for an undetermined time after surgery on his throwing hand. Mateer had thrown for an SEC-high 1,215 yards in his first four games for the 7th-ranked Sooners and was a Heisman Trophy favorite. Sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr. is set to start against Kent State on Oct. 4.

©2025 Cox Media Group