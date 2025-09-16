Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Kroger wins $1.25 million jackpot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Lottery player won a $1,254,315 jackpot in the Fantasy 5 drawing held on Sept. 13.

The winner purchased the ticket at a Kroger located at 6555 Sugar Loaf Parkway in Duluth. The winning numbers for the Fantasy 5 drawing were 20, 30, 36, 38, and 41.

In addition to the Fantasy 5 jackpot, two other players won significant prizes through the Georgia Lottery’s Diggi Games.

A Willacoochee resident won $502,655 playing Vaults Bonus Boost, while an Aragon resident won $19,137 playing Wolf Ridge.

Fantasy 5 is Georgia’s exclusive jackpot game, with drawings held daily. The game offers jackpots starting at $125,000, which can grow until someone wins.

Tickets for Fantasy 5 can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide, and Georgia residents can also purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online.

Diggi Games are available exclusively on the Georgia Lottery website and mobile app, allowing players to win anytime, anywhere in Georgia.

As with all Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Fantasy 5 and Diggi Games benefit education in the state.

Since its inception, the Georgia Lottery Corporation has returned over $29.8 billion to the state for educational programs, including the HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.

