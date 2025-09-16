Historic GA restaurant destroyed in fire

HOMER, Ga. — An early morning fire destroyed a historic north Georgia restaurant on Monday.

Tiny Town Restaurant has been serving homestyle cooking for decades along Historic Homer Hwy in Banks County.

Around 1 a.m., Homer and Banks County fire departments were dispatched to the restaurant. When crews arrived, the building was covered in flames.

It took several hours to contain the fire, but it was ruled a total loss.

"My heart is broken. This is by far one of the hardest posts I have ever had to make. Tiny Town has burned down. It is gone. Prayers are needed and greatly appreciated," Tiny Town owner Sherrie McQueen wrote on Facebook.

A building next door also had minor damage. No one was inside of it or the main restaurant. A GoFundMe account has now been set up to help the owners with recovery expenses and the employees.

"Many of us enjoyed wonderful meals and meeting with friends to get the latest goings-on in the county. Sherrie poured her heart into making a nice place for everyone in the community to get together," Connie Boring wrote. "Let’s come together and help these wonderful people and members of our community who have graciously served us day in and day out."

You can click here to donate.

