South Fulton homeowners say they’re stuck with defective homes after failed property inspections

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Homeowners in South Fulton are facing costly repairs after discovering their homes failed inspection before purchase.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln reports that these homes have major defects, leaving residents scared to live in them.

The homes, located on Rock Rose Lane, require extensive repairs including rewiring and plumbing fixes, costing homeowners thousands.

Homeowner Zanza Morris found that her home failed inspection on the same day she closed on the property, and she discovered unlicensed subcontractors were involved in the construction.

“They should be held accountable and fix these repairs,” said Morris, a homeowner affected by the defects.

Amber Miller, another homeowner, described flooding issues due to improper drainage, saying, “There was a towel stuffed into the drain so it flooded.”

Sylvia Armstrong, a homeowner, reported electrical issues, stating, “The wiring was not done correctly, because I still have outlets that do not work.”

Documents show that Morris’s home failed inspection on April 15, 2022, the same day she and her husband closed on the property. Morris continues to experience safety issues, including major electrical problems in her kitchen, where lights flicker and fail to brighten.

Attempts to contact the developer, Ladi Banjo, were unsuccessful, but in 2023, he claimed, “There’s no constructional flaws. We’ve given them a certificate of occupancy.”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is investigating an unlicensed practice complaint involving a plumber with a fake license number.

Morris has filed a complaint with the state’s real estate commissioner against the developer, alleging awareness of the homes’ defects before sale.

Homeowners like Morris feel let down by the City of South Fulton, questioning how these homes were allowed to be sold despite failing inspections.

“I really feel that as a constituent, my council, my city failed us,” Morris said, highlighting the need for accountability and resolution.

