East Point homeowners say erosion split properties in half

EAST POINT, Ga. — Homeowners in East Point, Georgia, are facing significant property damage due to stormwater erosion, which they claim is not their responsibility to fix.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Residents of Meadow Lark Estates have been dealing with erosion issues for years, with some properties now severely affected by powerful stormwater flows.

Saundra Maass-Robinson’s yard has been split in half by erosion, and other homeowners report similar issues.

“We’ve lost an idyllic piece of property,” said Maass-Robinson, whose backyard has been divided by erosion.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The water actually comes above right on the driveway,” Wil Cooks told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Homeowners like Maass-Robinson have noticed erosion problems for over a decade, with the situation worsening in recent years due to increased water flow.

This has led to the collapse of an underground stormwater drain, exacerbating the damage.

Residents blame recent land disturbances from upstream developments for the increased water flow, rather than natural causes. They argue that the city should be responsible for addressing the issue.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In 2010, Georgia Power agreed to make repairs, but the plans stalled, leaving homeowners without a solution.

Georgia Power sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

Georgia Power is aware of this issue. In coordination with this resident, the Company retained a professional third-party stormwater expert to look into this situation, and so far, their evaluation indicates that the significant majority of stormwater does not come from our property. Georgia Power is open to continued evaluation with the resident, and we have communicated that to her.

The city of East Point has stated that the erosion is due to the properties being in a floodplain and that homeowners should file claims with their flood insurance providers.

East Point sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

The erosion this resident is experiencing is connected to the fact that their property lies within a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designated floodplain. This means her property has been identified on the federal level as being at risk of flooding, based on statistical rainfall, river flows and water storm surges during flash flooding events. Floodplains are naturally prone to flooding, property damage and shifting soils, which often causes erosion over time.

The City of East Point voluntarily participates in FEMA’s Community Rating System, to assist our residents in protecting their property, participating in this program is utilized to benefit residents whose home exist within FEMA designated flood areas which provides our residents with a 20% discount on flood insurance.

To address erosion on private property which is outside the city ROW, residents can file a claim with their flood insurance provider to help remediate damages associated with living in a floodplain.

©2025 Cox Media Group