Marijuana ordinance proposed by police chief approved in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved a new ordinance to decriminalize possession of marijuana, under certain circumstances.

The decriminalization effort was proposed by Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts in August as a way to provide alternatives to jail time for certain offenses.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported when the proposal was presented to the commissioners, with Roberts telling the Board the item would only apply to cases where less than one ounce of marijuana was found.

As passed, the ordinance classifies the possession of less than an ounce of marijuana as an ordinance violation rather than a criminal offense.

The change means jail time is not on the table as a punishment for the offense, and the county can issue a $150 civil citation fine.

The county will also redirect offenders to community resources for education and recovery, according to the text of the ordinance.

Clayton County officials confirmed the ordinance was approved and is in effect.

