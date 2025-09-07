Georgia Tech football coasts to 59-12 win without starting QB Haynes King

ATLANTA — Despite not having starting quarterback Haynes King, Georgia Tech was far too much for Gardner-Webb. The Yellow Jackets cruised to a 59-12 victory over the Runnin’ Bulldogs on their home opener at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

King went through full warm-ups, but was ruled out just before kick-off with a “nagging lower body injury” per a Georgia Tech spokesperson. Backup Aaron Philo made his first career start and struggled early, turning the ball over on Georgia Tech’s first two possessions. But a strong offensive line performance and the rushing attack from the duo of Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley helped him settle in. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) scored 42 unanswered points and gained 680 total yards after Gardner-Webb (1-1) briefly led 6-0.

The Takeaway

Gardner-Webb: For the second consecutive week, the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed over 450 yards of total offense. After Western Carolina put up 454 yards last week, the Yellow Jackets churned out 680 yards from scrimmage, including 271 in the second quarter alone at a staggering 14.3 yards per play.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets entered the week third among teams outside the AP Top 25, and may have a chance to enter the rankings after the decisive victory. Georgia Tech spent one week in the poll last year at No. 23 before dropping out following a loss to Syracuse.

Up Next

Gardner-Webb will play its home opener next week against The Citadel.

Georgia Tech opens ACC play with a home showdown against No. 8 Clemson.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group