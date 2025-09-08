Family of girl critically injured by fallen tree at Paulding Co. festival hopeful for her recovery

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old girl named Claudia Bacon is in critical condition after being struck by a falling tree limb during a storm at the Paulding Meadows Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday.

The incident occurred as a storm passed through the festival, leading to the accident that left Bacon severely injured. She was attending the event for a friend’s birthday when the tree limb fell.

“She had skull fractures, two across the back, and one very close to her neck; she bruised her lung, she broke a rib,” Bacon’s uncle, HJ Cohan told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers.

The family attributes her hopeful prognosis to the quick response of people at the festival who rushed to help after the accident.

“Thank you because we weren’t there, and that’s every family’s nightmare is to not be there,” said Claudia’s aunt, Jackie Cohran.

Bacon’s condition is reported to be improving. “She has squeezed her momma’s hand at this point, and they’re hoping to unsedate her and take the breathing tube out and see how she’s doing,” HJ Cohran said.

The family remains hopeful for Claudia’s recovery, urging the community to continue praying for her well-being.

“Continue to pray that she gets better and better, and to lift her up, and we’re just going to continue to believe that God’s got a special plan for her life,” Jackie Cohran said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

