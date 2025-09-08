2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at parking lot of Augusta Best Buy

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two people were killed and one other was injured in a shooting on Sunday in the parking lot of a Best Buy store in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Best Buy off of Walton Way Extension to reports of a shooting at around 6:15 p.m.

WJBF reports that according to the sheriff’s office, the people involved knew each other and the incident appeared to be a domestic dispute. They said there was no danger to the public.

A young child was present, but was not injured. Firefighters and deputies stayed with the child until DFACS workers arrived to care for the child.

The Richmond County coroner responded and said that two people died after being shot at least once. Another person was injured and is being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Sheriff Eugene Brantley said:

“Our hearts go out to the child who was present during this senseless tragedy. No child should ever have to experience such trauma. As a community, we must come together to support him and others who are affected. Violence is never the answer to our problems—it only leaves behind grief, pain, and broken families. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to working with our community to prevent violence and ensure safety for every resident.”

