Juvenile shot to death in Clayton County

HAMPTON, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a boy was fatally shot in Hampton Saturday night, police said.

Clayton County officers responded to reports of a shooting near Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way around 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Upon arrival, they found the young victim unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not released. Police have not identified a suspect in the case.

The Clayton County Police Department has stated that its investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

