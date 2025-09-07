8-year-old dies in Dunwoody DUI crash

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A tragic car crash resulted in the death of an 8-year-old girl, Dunwoody police said.

Dunwoody officials stated that the incident occurred on Saturday at 9:25 p.m. on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

According to police, the collision involved a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda Civic, occurring in front of the LaCota Apartments.

Police said the Honda Civic pulled out of the apartment complex and onto Peachtree Industrial Blvd, where the Toyota Tacoma rear-ended it.

Dunwoody police said after the collision, the driver of the Tacoma, Jose Alejandro Cuahuizo-Varela, attempted to run away but was caught by Doraville officers.

The young girl, a passenger in the Honda Civic, was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, where she later died from her injuries. Her identity was not released.

The driver of the Honda Civic was hospitalized. Their age, identity, and current condition were not released.

Cuahuizo-Varela was taken to Northside Hospital for treatment and medical clearance before being transported to DeKalb County Jail.

He was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run, DUI, and reckless driving.

