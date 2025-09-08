Retired Auburn University professor killed at dog park, suspect in custody

AUBURN, Ala. — Investigators have arrested a man accused of killing a retired Auburn University professor at a dog park and stealing her truck.

Police said Dr. Julie Schnuelle was killed Saturday at Kiesel Park, a popular dog park less than five miles away from Auburn’s campus.

Officers received 911 calls around 2 p.m. and found Schnuelle’s body in a wooded area. Her red Ford F-150 truck was missing from the park. It appears she had been walking her dog when she was attacked. AL.com reports that her dog was found safe and was not injured.

The next morning, police received a call about a suspicious person a few miles away from Kiesel Park. Officers spoke with the man, identified as Harold Rashad Dabney III, and connected him to the scene at the park.

They arrested Dabney and took him to the Lee County Jail, where he is being held without bond. Officers also recovered the professor’s truck.

Schnuelle taught at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine before she retired as professor emeritus in 2021. The university released the following statement to local media outlets.

“Julie Gard Schnuelle, DVM, Ph.D., was a beloved member of the Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and the Auburn Family. She served as a faculty member in the Department of Clinical Sciences in the Large Animal/Food Animal section from 2003 to 2021, when she retired as a professor emerita. The Auburn Police Department is leading the investigation, and all questions should be referred to them. Auburn sends our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Dr. Gard Schnuelle during this unimaginably difficult time.”

