Man drowns while swimming to buoy at GA state park beach

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned at a Georgia state park while racing against a friend near a beach area on Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

DNR game wardens responded to a drowning call at Hard Labor Creek State Park around 6 p.m.

Witnesses told game wardens that a man was racing a friend to a buoy marker when he started to struggle. Several bystanders tried to swim out and rescue him, but couldn’t reach him. The swimmer never resurfaced.

Divers with Newton County Emergency Management recovered the man’s body, which was in 15 feet of water, hours later around 9 p.m.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Devise Blount.

