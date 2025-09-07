Man accused of firing shot through victim’s windshield in Walton road rage shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested following a road rage incident on Friday, Walton County deputies said.

On Sept. 5, Walton County deputies responded to the incident near Youth Jersey Road and Maughon Road in Covington.

Witnesses and the victim told deputies that Orrion Hill reportedly fired a shot through the victim’s windshield. Fortunately, the victim was unharmed.

After the shooting, Hill drove away, prompting deputies to secure a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault.

Walton and Newton County investigators obtained a search warrant for Hill’s home and vehicle in Newton County, uncovering more evidence.

A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued to surrounding counties, and investigators later found Hill was in Coweta County.

Hill was found and arrested just hours after the incident.

He faces charges of aggravated assault and was booked into the Walton County Jail.

