Student’s crash death spurs petition about dangerous intersection

ATLANTA — Parents are calling for safety improvements after a tragic motorcycle accident claimed the life of a student this weekend.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter was live at Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 near the intersection of Roswell Road and Laurel Forest Circle where Mount Vernon School student Benjamin Reiser was killed while riding his motorcycle.

In response, a petition has been launched, quickly gathering nearly 1,000 signatures, urging city officials to address safety concerns at this dangerous crossing.

“This intersection in particular is probably the one in Atlanta that I fear the most,” said Hayley Andrews, the petition organizer. “I felt like seeing the memorial there really was an urgent need to see reach out to others and see if we could make a change in this area,” she added.

The petition, directed at Atlanta council members, MARTA and the mayor, requests the installation of a visibility mirror to improve sightlines for drivers, a comprehensive traffic safety study and the provision of a safe, accessible bus stop.

A memorial has been set up at the site of the accident, where dozens of students have gathered to pay their respects to Benjamin Reiser.

Atlanta police are currently investigating the crash, which involved Reiser and an SUV. The cause of the accident remains unknown at this time.

Kleinpeter reached out to the city leaders regarding the petition and is waiting to hear back.

