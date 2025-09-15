Delta flight attendants suffer injuries during international flight

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines flight attendants are OK after being injured during a flight on Monday, according to officials.

Delta flight 632 from Quito, Ecuador, to Atlanta encountered moderate turbulence on Sept. 14, resulting in minor injuries to three flight attendants, officials said.

The flight, operated by a Boeing 767, carried 206 passengers and experienced turbulence en route to Atlanta.

The Atlanta-based airline says, despite the turbulence, the flight attendants continued their duties throughout the flight.

Medical personnel met the aircraft upon arrival in Atlanta to evaluate the flight attendants.

Delta flight 632 landed safely in Atlanta with no reports of passenger injuries. The flight attendants who sustained minor injuries were able to perform their duties until the flight’s conclusion.

