Woman charged after 3 babies found dead inside home where she was recently evicted

CADOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with criminal homicide after the bodies of three young children were discovered in a home.

Jessica Mauthe, 39, of Ford City, also faces a charge of abusing a corpse following the discovery, investigators said. The bodies were found in a home she was recently evicted from, WPXI reported.

The owner of the home in Cadogan Township said they were cleaning out the property Saturday and found a dead baby inside a trash bag in one of the closets.

According to the criminal complaint, two more were found inside totes in the attic of the home.

Police said Mauthe admitted she gave birth to all three babies and placed them in the locations where they were found.

She is currently held in the Armstrong County Jail and has been denied bail.

