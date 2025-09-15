16-year-old charged with murder after teen stabbed to death on front porch of Cobb home

MABLETON, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was fatally injured in a stabbing incident in Mableton, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, around 5:41 p.m., Cobb County officers were called to a home on Milam Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the front porch with a sharp force injury to his left torso.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was not released.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect, identified as a 16-year-old boy, was arrested in connection to the incident. His identity was not released.

He faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

The Cobb County Police Department is actively investigating the case and is urging anyone with additional information to contact their Major Crimes Unit at 770- 499-3945.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group