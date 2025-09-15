Forbes 400 list: These 10 Georgians are among the richest people in America

Forbes released its annual Forbes 400 list of the richest people in America. Georgia ranks No. 7 among 38 states and the District of Columbia with 10 people who made the list this year.

The state’s wealthiest family remains the owners of Chick-fil-A: Bubba Cathy, Dan Cathy and Trudy Cathy White. Their net worth increased from $10.6 billion each last year to $13.7 billion.

The Home Depot co-founder and sports mogul Arthur Blank ranks behind the Cathy family with a net worth of $11.4 billion.

Here are all 10 Georgians who made the list and where they ranked.

No. 83: Bubba Cathy, Dan Cathy, Trudy Cathy White

Net worth: $13.7 billion

No. 105: Arthur Blank

Net worth: $11.4 billion

No. 130: Jim Kennedy, former chairman of Cox Enterprises

Net worth: $9.5 billion

No. 158: John Brown, former chairman of medical device and software company Stryker Corp.

Net worth: $8.5 billion

No. 199: Gary Rollins & family, Orkin pest control

Net worth: $7.4 billion

No. 246: Dan Kurzuis, co-founder of Mailchimp

Net worth: $6 billion

No. 291: Ben Chestnut, co-founder of Mailchimp

Net worth: $5.3 billion

No. 377: Neal Aronson, founder of Roark Capital

Net worth: $4 billion

Click here to see the full list.

