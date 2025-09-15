Gainesville man charged with bestiality, accused of recording himself in the act

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with bestiality and distributing obscene material following an incident at his home earlier this year, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Nicholas Watson, 22, was arrested by Hall County deputies on Friday after investigators said he had recorded and shared a video of himself committing the act with a dog via Snapchat. Deputies said he sent the video to at least three different people.

The HCSO said the incident reportedly occurred between May 21 and May 22 at Watson’s home on Joe Chandler Road.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office initially reported the case before it was transferred to Hall County authorities on July 31 after determining the location of the alleged crime.

Hall County investigators obtained a search warrant for Watson’s Snapchat account on August 14, which led to a search of his home and his subsequent arrest.

The dog involved in the incident was unharmed and has been taken into the care of Hall County Animal Services, officials said.

Watson was booked into the Hall County Jail and released on an $8,100 bond the following day.

