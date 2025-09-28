Georgia man $1 million richer after buying $10 scratch-off while traveling for work

ATLANTA — Michael Fisher, of Fitzgerald, won a $1 million top prize from a $10 scratch-off ticket while in North Carolina for work.

Fisher purchased the winning $1,000,000 Bonus Match ticket at Minuteman Food Mart on North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, North Carolina.

He claimed his prize at North Carolina’s lottery headquarters on Tuesday, opting to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 per year over 20 years.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Fisher took home $35,878 from his first payment.

The $1,000,000 Bonus Match game, which debuted in August, still has three $1 million prizes remaining to be claimed.

Fisher’s decision to take the annuity ensures he will receive a steady income for the next 19 years.

