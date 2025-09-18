$2 million scratch-off Georgia Lottery ticket sold at Publix in Athens

ATLANTA — A Statham, Georgia resident won a $2 million top prize playing the $2 Million Dollar Multiplier scratch-off game from the Georgia Lottery, with the winning ticket purchased at Publix in Athens.

The lucky winner claimed their prize on September 17, marking one of the significant wins in a week where Georgia Lottery players collected over $39 million in prizes from scratch-off games.

In addition to the $2 million win, a player in Fayetteville won $20,000 in the September 16 Mega Millions drawing. The ticket, bought at Fayette Discount Gas and Tobacco, matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball, with a 2X Megaplier doubling the prize from $10,000 to $20,000.

On the same day, a Grantville resident won $11,549 playing the Elephant King Jackpots Diggi Game on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

A Georgia FIVE player also won $10,000 in the September 15 evening drawing with a ticket purchased at BP Food Mart in Ellenwood.

If you have a winning Georgia Lottery ticket of an amount more than $601, you must claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters located at 250 Williams Street, Suite 3000, in Atlanta.

For prizes of $600 or less, you can claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters, any Georgia Lottery district office, or by mail.

And remember, you have 180 days from the drawing date to claim your prize for online tickets. Winners of prizes from instant tickets have 90 days from the expiration date to claim a prize.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app, prizes up to and including $600 will automatically be paid to the winner’s iHOPE account.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app and won a prize over $601, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to claim your prize.

Federal and state income tax withholdings will be deducted from prizes over $5,000.

