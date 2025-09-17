Jake Paul-Tank Davis Netflix boxing match moved out of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Influencer-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul’s big match in Atlanta will not go on as planned.

The Nov. 14 fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis, announced last month, is set to be streamed globally on Netflix.

State Farm Arena, which had been planning to host the event, said in a statement Wednesday that Miami’s Kaseya Center is the new site.

The Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission confirmed that Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions withdrew its applications for event permits from the commission’s September meeting.

News conferences for the fight are now scheduled for Monday in New York and Tuesday in Miami.

“New city, same mission, seek and destroy the tank,” Paul said in the statement.

The communications director for the Office of Secretary of State, which oversees the GEAC, had told USA Today the fight would not be happening in Georgia.

Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson was called the most streamed sporting event in history, with Netflix saying 108 million viewers tuned in.

