Atlanta to host Jake Paul-Tank Davis fight streaming on Netflix

ATLANTA — Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis are set to face off in a highly anticipated boxing match on Nov.14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The fight will be streamed globally on Netflix.

This showdown features Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul, ranked No. 14 by the World Boxing Association in the cruiserweight division, against the undefeated three-division champion Davis.

Paul rose to fame as an influencer on social media before starting his career in boxing. His exhibition with Mike Tyson, also on Netflix, became the most streamed live sporting event of all time.

Rules on time for rounds and wight were not immediately revealed.

Davis is the more seasoned boxer but fights at a weight class far below Paul. Paul weighed nearly 200 pounds in his last fight, while Davis weighed 133 pounds in his previous bout.

The event is organized by Most Valuable Promotions, co-founded by Paul, marking their third live event on Netflix within a year.

“Jake Paul and Tank Davis have redefined the professional combat sports landscape as the top fighters among Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions.

Tickets for the event will be available on Ticketmaster, with VIP packages offering exclusive experiences for fans. Presales are available at JakevsTank.com .

Additional information, including the co-main event and undercards, will be announced in the coming weeks.

