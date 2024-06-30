Georgia Dept. of Early Care and Learning receives $30,000 from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) announced that it has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).

The grant will support DECAL’s annual LOOK AGAIN campaign, which highlights the dangers of leaving children alone in vehicles and preventing pediatric vehicular heatstroke.

LOOK AGAIN, which is going into its 11th year for DECAL, calls for families and caregivers of children to increase awareness of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles.

This year’s campaign was launched on May 1, 2024, which is recognized as National Heatstroke Prevention Day.

“We are truly grateful to receive this grant and to have the backing and support of the GOHS,” says DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “LOOK AGAIN is a simple message with a big meaning. We hope this, and other small reminders to parents and childcare providers, will prevent a child from being left alone in a vehicle and save lives.”

Each year, DECAL releases social media messages, a public service announcement, and billboard reminders, especially during the hotter months of the year.

The focus is on sharing the importance of staying hypervigilant while transporting children and remembering to always check both the front and backseat of vehicles once you arrive at your destination and before walking away, LOOK AGAIN.

