Gas prices in Georgia decrease after gas tax suspension

ATLANTA — Gas prices across Georgia have dropped precipitously in the last week, according to data from AAA.

This decrease in gas prices comes after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a gas tax suspension last week to help Georgians impacted by Hurricane Helene.

As of Monday, Georgians are paying an average of $2.74 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 23 cents less than a week ago, 35 cents less than a month ago and 44 cents last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The average national price for a gallon of gas sits at $3.17 as of Monday.

On average, it costs Georgia drivers an average price of $41.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($2.83), Valdosta ($2.80), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.79, while the least expensive markets are Rome ($2.65), Dalton ($2.56), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.53).

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Suspension of GA gas tax begins Thursday, though it may take a day or two to show at the pump

©2024 Cox Media Group