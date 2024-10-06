2 suspects used stolen credit cards after breaking into vehicles in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Two suspects who broke into vehicles were identified after they used the victim’s credit cards.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened last month, on Sept, 17. Carrollton officers were called to a report of a vehicle break-in near the area of Hobbs Farm.

Investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle, a white Dodge Ram 1500, after reviewing surveillance footage where stolen credit cards were used. Authorities also used Flock cameras.

CPD learned the truck was linked to several thefts across Georgia.

TRENDING STORIES:

After issuing a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert, the truck was found and stopped by Covington police.

Police conducted a traffic stop and found stolen items belonging to the victim. Those items included a 14K gold engagement ring, multiple credit cards, IDs, and personal belongings.

Additionally, the search revealed a large collection of stolen items belonging to victims from Harris County, Cobb County, and Mt. Zion.

Items recovered included:

A bow and arrows from another break-in;

Multiple cell phones, laptops, and other electronics believed to be stolen;

Drugs and drug paraphernalia;

Authorities issued warrants for Dechawn Johnson, 31, of Florida and Nyanah Johnson, 35, of Massachusetts. Both are being charged with financial transaction card fraud, criminal attempt financial transaction card fraud, and criminal trespass.

Anyone with additional information related to this case can call the Carrollton Police Department at 770- 834-4451.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

SWAT team called to Atlanta townhome community after deadly shooting





©2024 Cox Media Group