AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — After three top 10 SEC teams lost in Week 6, there’s a shake up in the Associated Press top 25.

No. 1 Alabama lost to unranked Vanderbilt. No. 4 Tennessee lost to unranked Arkansas. No. 9 Missouri got crushed by No. 25 Texas A&M.

Here’s an updated look at where Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein believes the SEC teams stand.

The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

1. Texas

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Oregon

5. Penn State

6. Miami (FL)

7. Alabama

8. Ole Miss

9. LSU

10. Clemson

11. Tennessee

12. Iowa State

13. Notre Dame

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Oklahoma

17. Indiana

18. Kansas State

19. Illinois

20. Utah

21. Boise State

22. Pittsburgh

23. Southern Methodist

24. Arkansas

25. Missouri

