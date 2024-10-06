AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — After three top 10 SEC teams lost in Week 6, there’s a shake up in the Associated Press top 25.
No. 1 Alabama lost to unranked Vanderbilt. No. 4 Tennessee lost to unranked Arkansas. No. 9 Missouri got crushed by No. 25 Texas A&M.
Here’s an updated look at where Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein believes the SEC teams stand.
The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Oregon
5. Penn State
6. Miami (FL)
7. Alabama
8. Ole Miss
9. LSU
10. Clemson
11. Tennessee
12. Iowa State
13. Notre Dame
14. Texas A&M
15. BYU
16. Oklahoma
17. Indiana
18. Kansas State
19. Illinois
20. Utah
21. Boise State
22. Pittsburgh
23. Southern Methodist
24. Arkansas
25. Missouri
