Cobb County woman convicted after stabbing, cutting off part of roommate’s finger

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth woman was convicted on charges after deputies said she stabbed her roommate in November 2023.

Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office said 48-year-old Antawana Nitara Brantley stabbed her roommate at their apartment. She was found guilty of family violence on Thursday after a three-day jury trial.

Brantley was charged with family violence aggravated assault on Nov. 20, 2023, after the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office responded to a person stabbed call at an apartment complex off Bells Ferry Road in Canton.

Police learned during the investigation that an argument between three people who lived at the apartment led to a physical altercation with Brantley attacking the victim, Marshai Smith with a knife.

Brantley also stabbed Smith’s boyfriend after he tried to protect her from Brantley, police said.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 13.

