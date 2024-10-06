A woman was shot and killed while driving on a GA highway. Her killer still hasn’t been caught

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — It has been 33 years since a woman was murdered in east Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 3, 1991, Kirsten Davis was shot and killed while driving on Highway 297.

The GBI said, Davis, was crossing the bridge into Toombs, County, when someone shot into her car, killing her.

According to officials, Davis was a recent graduate of Berry College and she was on her way to see a friend in Vidalia.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Thursday, authorities released photos of Davis, her car and the crime scene from the case file.

The GBI said it is determined to find answers in the murder investigation into Davis’s death.

Anyone with information about this case can call the GBI at 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man gets Atlanta police officer's attention with marijuana smell, ends up arrested for murder





©2024 Cox Media Group