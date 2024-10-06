These Georgians among the wealthiest people in the world, according to Forbes

ATLANTA — Forbes recently released its new list of the 400 richest people in the US and several in Georgia.
Forbes has released its list of billionaires for 2024 and 10 people from Georgia are on the list.
This includes the owners of Chick-fil-A, Bubba Cathy, Dan Cathy and Trudy Cathy White, each with a net worth of $10.6 billion.
Atlanta Falcons owner and Home Depot co-founder, Arthur Blank with $8.9 billion.
Then John Brown, former president of Stryker Corporation, a medical device and software company, has a net worth of $7.8 billion.
Rounding up the list of Georgians includes, Gary Rollins and family who controls Orkn, one of the largest pest control companies by revenue.
Jim Kennedy, a former chairman of Cox Enterprises has a net worth of $6.6 billion.
Dan Kurzius and Ben Chestnut, co-founders of Mailchimp. Kurzuis is worth $5.7 billion and Chestnut is worth $5.1 billion.
Neal Aronson, who founded Roark Capital, which owns 30,000 sandwich shops of Jimmy John’s, Arby’s, Sonic, and Subway, is worth $4.1 billion.
