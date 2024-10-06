3 injured in drive-by shooting at northwest Atlanta restaurant

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting that left multiple victims injured early Sunday morning.

It was around 12:47 a.m. when APD officers were called to reports of multiple people shot at 3120 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta.

The address appears to be The Vault Hidden Inside the Bank. The company’s website says it is an event venue that includes a bar and restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are currently stable.

A third victim, a 27-year-old man later arrived at a hospital after being privately transported. He is currently stable.

According to Atlanta investigators, the victims were in the parking lot of the restaurant when shots came from an unknown vehicle.

Authorities did not announce any suspects or arrests.

None of the victims’ identities were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

