BIOLAB FIRE: Company launches website to provide information, resources for community

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — BioLab announced it has launched a website to help provide community information and resources.

BioLab said its priority is remediating the situation with the head and safety of the community top of its mind.

“The response is being led by the Unified Command, under the direction of the Rockdale County Fire Chief, and comprising local, state, and federal officials and BioLab senior leaders – along with the technical specialists we have deployed,” BioLab said.

The company says it cares deeply about the community it is a part of.

“We are proud that hundreds of our team members call this community home. Our team and leadership are on the ground supporting the response, and we will be here to support the community as long as necessary,” BioLab said.

A few of its initiatives include providing local community assistance, debris clean-up and supporting local organizations.

To submit a request for debris pick-up, click here.

Last year, the federal agency published an investigation titled, “Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Reaction, Decomposition, and Toxic Gas Release at Bio-Lab, Inc.”

The investigation report is 122 pages long, and it documents safety issues connected to a hurricane that hit the company’s Louisiana location in 2020.

The investigation lists five safety issues in connection to that incident including poor response times and failure to conform to safeguards in codes.

Inspectors wrote, “Bio-Lab experienced serious delays in responding to the TCCA decomposition and fire due to an inadequate and largely nonfunctional fire protection system and the absence of automated sprinkler systems.”

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco discussed those findings with Bio-Lab, Inc. Spokesperson Daniel Hoadley on Saturday.

He wrote in an e-mail, “BioLab took significant and appropriate steps to protect personnel and product and reasonably secure the site, and subsequently rebuilt its production facility with numerous enhanced safety features. Throughout the entirety of the situation, BioLab worked collaboratively with the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, alongside other relevant third parties.”

The report notes that Bio-Lab, Inc. spent approximately $250 million on reconstructing the facility and resumed production operations in March 2023.

To find more information on the BioLab, click here.

