BioLab Inc. responds to 2023 report documenting safety concerns

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board opened a new case concerning Bio-Lab, Inc. on Old Covington Hwy. SW.

A fire at the plant on Sept. 29 sent plumes of chlorine into the air.

Last year, the federal agency published an investigation titled, “Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Reaction, Decomposition, and Toxic Gas Release at Bio-Lab, Inc.”

The investigation report is 122 pages long, and it documents safety issues connected to a hurricane that hit the company’s Louisiana location in 2020.

The report begins by noting Bio-Lab, Inc. stores a chemical agent used to kill bacteria in large bodies of water such as swimming pools. Inspectors said, when that chemical, Trichloroisocyanuric Acid, comes in contact with smaller amounts of water, it can produce toxic chlorine gas and can produce explosive nitrogen trichloride.

Inspectors said when rainwater contacted the TCCA stored inside the Louisiana location, it caused a fire that polluted the air with hazardous gases.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation lists five safety issues in connection to that incident including poor response times and failure to conform to safeguards in codes.

Inspectors wrote, “Bio-Lab experienced serious delays in responding to the TCCA decomposition and fire due to an inadequate and largely nonfunctional fire protection system and the absence of automated sprinkler systems.”

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco discussed those findings with Bio-Lab, Inc. Spokesperson Daniel Hoadley Saturday.

He wrote in an e-mail, “BioLab took significant and appropriate steps to protect personnel and product and reasonably secure the site, and subsequently rebuilt its production facility with numerous enhanced safety features. Throughout the entirety of the situation, BioLab worked collaboratively with the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, alongside other relevant third parties.”

The report notes that Bio-Lab, Inc. spent approximately $250 million on reconstructing the facility and resumed production operations in March 2023.

TRENDING STORIES:

On page 71 of the report, investigators begin discussing the company’s Rockdale County location. Inspectors documented a waterline break in 2020 that flooded chemicals stored there and pumped toxic gas into the air.

The investigation found Bio-Lab, Inc. did not have leak detectors and staff said storage areas did not have active floor drains.

Saturday, Channel 2 Action News asked Hoadley if that has been fixed. Hoadley did not provide a specific answer but noted the following:

1. Over the years, our company has been rigorous about actioning enhancements to our facilities, policies, and practices. Examples of adjustments we have implemented at Conyers include upgrades to our safety equipment; enhanced emergency response protocols; updated housekeeping procedures; and broad training for employees. We also conduct periodic tests and evaluations of our fire protection systems based on industry standards, as well as walk throughs with the local Fire Department.

2. BioLab and KIK have a very strong track record of working constructively with relevant regulators and intend to continue doing so at the Conyers site until the incident is fully resolved.

Hoadley said Bio-Lab, Inc. has been responding to the current incident at the Rockdale County location since it occurred.

He pointed to a statement the company issued Friday that said, “Our focus is neutralizing the wet chemical product to mitigate the continued reaction.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Bio-Lab, Inc. said it has deployed two specialist hazmat crews from Mississippi and Louisiana to support the remediation efforts, engaged two water management companies, and have also engaged technical chemical experts.

The statement said, “We are also working to remove any debris carried off-site by the wind, and activated a team tasked with collecting debris.”

Bio-Lab, Inc. said it is opening a local Community Assistance Center to provide the community in-person assistance accessing services.

Hoadley said when and where that will open was uncertain Saturday night.

The company’s website said if you need help removing debris from your property, you can submit a request to DebrisPickup@biolabinc.com.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man gets Atlanta police officer's attention with marijuana smell, ends up arrested for murder





©2024 Cox Media Group