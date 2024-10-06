Milton intensifies into hurricane

ATLANTA — Milton has rapidly intensified into a hurricane.
The strengthening of Milton is expected to continue and will likely be a major hurricane by tomorrow, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich.
Milton is tracking towards Central Florida and will make landfall on Wednesday, just weeks after Hurricane Helene.
Helene caused catastrophic damage from Florida into the Appalachian mountains and a death toll that rose Sunday to 230 people, the Associated Press said.
This is a developing story. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking Milton and how it could impact Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 pm.
Hurricane Milton’s center is about 815 miles west-southwest of Tampa, Florida. The hurricane is moving east at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
