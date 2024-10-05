Hurricane Helene: 95% of Georgians have power again, GA Power says

ATLANTA — More than a week after Hurricane Helene moved through metro Atlanta and north Georgia, most Georgians have power in their homes once again.

Georgia Power says that since last week, they’ve restored power to more than 1.3 million Georgians, meaning 95% of their customers are back on the grid.

The Augusta area remains the hardest hit. According to Georgia Power’s outage map, approximately 50,000 people are still experiencing an outage.

“Our work isn’t done until every customer who can receive power has it – we want our customers to know that commitment is shared by everyone on our team,” said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power.

Officials with Georgia Power are calling Hurricane Helene the “most destructive hurricane” in their history.

“As Georgia continues to rebuild in the weeks and months ahead, we know that our customers will continue to need support. We are actively working with community leaders across the state, and identifying opportunities for us to provide assistance and demonstrate our commitment to being a citizen wherever we serve,” added Greene.

More than 8,000 power poles statewide will have to be repaired or replaced. More than 21,000 spans of wire, which equals about 1,000 miles, were damaged. More than 2,000 transformers will also need to be replaced.

They also say more than 3,200 trees fell on power lines that had to be removed before power could be restored.

