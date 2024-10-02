Hurricane Helene: ‘Historic’ damage caused across the state, Georgia Power says

ATLANTA — Officials with Georgia Power are providing specific details on what they are calling “historic damage” across the state.

Crews are still working around the clock to get power restored to all Georgians. Currently, Georgia Power says more than 236,000 of its customers are without power and they have restored power to more than 1,000,000 Georgians.

In addition to having major power outages, they say a significant amount of equipment was destroyed.

More than 8,000 power poles statewide will have to be repaired or replaced. More than 21,000 spans of wire, which equals about 1,000 miles, were damaged. More than 1,500 transformers will also need to be replaced.

They also say more than 3,200 trees fell on power lines and must be removed before power can be restored.

“As we continue restoration efforts following Hurricane Helene, we are inspired by the resilience and dedication shown by our communities, our crews, and our partners,” spokespeople wrote.

