Officer-involved shooting investigation underway at College Park MARTA station

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — MARTA Police have confirmed they are investigating an officer-involved shooting at its College Park station.

While details are limited, MARTA says the shooting occurred at the station located at 3800 E Main Street in College Park.

The case has been handed over to the GBI and they are leading the investigation.

We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer headed to the scene and will provide more information on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.

