BIOLAB FIRE: Company responds to school district’s virtual learning decision

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Rockdale County Public Schools are preparing to switch to virtual learning this week.

The plan is for students to do independent learning from home Monday through Wednesday.

The district blames Bio-Lab, Inc. pollution.

A Bio-Lab, Inc. spokesperson said in a statement Sunday night that the company has partnered with Rockdale Relief Fund to provide foot to children who will be remote learning this week.

Sept. 29, the plant caught on fire. Rockdale County said water interacted with chemicals stored there and began pushing chlorine compounds into the air.

According to the county, smoke that contains chlorine compounds can cause various symptoms including irritation of the eyes and airways, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest tightness, a scratchy throat, irritated sinuses, headaches, stinging eyes, or a runny nose.

Rockdale County Public Schools were supposed to return from fall break this week, but because of that risk, the school district decided to go virtual.

Melisa Collins’ daughter is a senior this year.

“This is her last year, and this is what we’re dealing with,” said Collins.

Bio-Lab, Inc. said Friday that a hazmat, water and chemical team is working to neutralize the problem.

School district leaders said they’re monitoring that cleanup and the environmental impact, but they are unsure when students will be able to return to a normal schedule.

“A lot of parents don’t work from home, and they have smaller kids,” said Collins.

While they learn to adjust, we learned the condition students will be in at home.

“I can taste chlorine,” said Collins.

Plus, it’s hot. Her thermostat read 82 degrees Sunday evening. The shelter-in-place order suggests families turn off air conditioning around 7:00 pm each night when pollution settles on the ground.

Saturday, Bio-Lab, Inc. launched a website, www.BiolabCommunityResources.com, to provide updates on remediation and services available to the public. The company is also establishing a community call center and an in-person Community Assistance Center to help people access debris cleanup and other support.

When and where the center will open has not been decided.

