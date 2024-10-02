Suspension of GA gas tax begins Thursday, though it may take a day or two to show at the pump

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Starting Thursday, Georgia drivers will see gas prices dip even more as the state’s gas tax will be temporarily suspended.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the suspension earlier this week to help Georgians after Hurricane Helene slammed the state.

Though the suspension takes effect at midnight, it’s possible that it may take a couple of days to start showing at the pump.

Kemp suspended the state tax on gasoline, saying in a statement, “...the following actions are necessary and appropriate to ensure continuation of the necessary storm response and recovery efforts.”

At gas stations just outside the perimeter in Cobb County on Wednesday, Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach found gas around the state average of $2.96 for regular and even cheaper if you were paying with cash.

Even with the tax still in place, gas prices have been falling in Georgia lately and have been well below the national average.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is around $3.20.

The move gives relief to communities as they begin the recovery progress from Hurricane Helene.

It makes it cheaper for businesses and homeowners that are using generators, for chainsaw strike teams from the Department of Natural Resources and other contractors clearing routes, and especially for the Georgia National Guard.

“We’re transporting critical supplies all over the state: food, water and generators,” Major General Richard Wilson, Adjutant General of Georgia said.

The gas tax suspension will extend as long as Georgia is in a state of emergency.

“I’d like for it to be long term, but hey I’ll take 30 cents off a gallon,” one driver said. “That’s significant.”

At the same time he suspended the gas tax, Gov. Kemp extended the state of emergency through Oct. 9.

