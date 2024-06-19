Ivory projected winner for Fulton County Commission, ousting Hall from District 4 seat

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The race for Fulton County Commissioner in District 4 went to the ballot Tuesday night and preliminary results show change is coming to the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

Incumbent Natalie Hall went up against challenger Mo Ivory in a battle to keep her seat on the commission, but election results project Ivory to be the winner, which would oust Hall from her position.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For the Tuesday election, preliminary results show Hall took 1,075 votes for challenger Ivory’s 3,537 votes, meaning Ivory is the projected winner with 77% in her favor.

The election tallies are in but have not yet been certified by officials.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hall has made multiple headlines in recent months, following an investigation into whether or not the commissioner had inappropriate relations with a member of her staff. The allegations were discussed in public commission meetings in September.

After being found liable in January for firing her chief of staff when he refused to have an exclusive relationship with her, the county commission had to put up posters giving public notice about her infraction.

The next month, Hall’s fellow commissioners voted to reduce her office’s budget, in part to pay a settlement to the staff member who was fired.

In April, the posters were removed and police began an investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

13 rural Georgia hospitals given $6 million for hospital, medical education support

©2024 Cox Media Group